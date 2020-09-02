Cincinnatti mayor says 10pm alcohol curfew has led to an increase in shootings’

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:32 EDT, 1 September 2020 | Updated: 19:52 EDT, 1 September 2020

The mayor of Cincinnatti has urged Ohio’s governor to keep bars in the city open later, arguing the 10pm alcohol curfew has led to an increase in shootings.

In a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine, Mayor John Cranley wrote: ‘We have no doubt that the 10 p.m. closures were imposed to save lives, but as we gather more evidence, we believe we should adjust accordingly. We know that the current shutdown rule is leading to more shootings; therefore, we should try something different.’

At least 18 people were shot, including four killed, as gunfire erupted in several places around Cincinnati over the weekend of August 16. Gov. DeWine said his office are looking into whether Cincinnati may be exempt from the curfew.

Police chief Eliot Isaac also wrote to DeWine, asking that the curfew be lifted. He said: ‘Many of these incidents have occurred at ‘after-hours’ gatherings such as short-term Airbnb rentals or publish areas where citizens are gathering as alternatives to liquor-permitted establishments.’

Mayor John Cranley, left, said ‘the current shutdown rule leads to more shootings’. Police chief Eliot Isaac, right, also wrote to DeWine, asking that the curfew be lifted

Gov. DeWine said his office are looking into whether Cincinnati may be exempt from the curfew

Chief Isaac added: ‘CPD has recognized the increase in these assemblies has coincided with the regulations implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.’

Mayor Cranley, a Democrat, had said the city was facing ‘unprecedented circumstances and challenges’ in fighting crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said guns are ‘far too prevalent’ at private gatherings after bars close early under pandemic restrictions.

At least 18 people were shot, including four killed, as gunfire erupted in several places around Cincinnati over the weekend of August 15 and 16

In July, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the city had experienced a rise in shootings and homicides from gun violence during the first half of the year as compared to the same time period in 2019

In July, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the city had experienced a rise in shootings and homicides from gun violence during the first half of the year as compared to the same time period in 2019.

Mayor Cranley added in his letter: ‘We believe that working with public establishments with the proper safety protocols is more likely to save more lives than shutting them down at 10 p.m.

‘We respectfully ask that you no longer impose a closure requirement on restaurants and bars at 10 p.m. so people can gather safely, wear masks and be subject to the safety offered by public establishments.

Cincinnati firefighters use bleach to clean and remove pools of blood left at the scene of a mass shooting near Grant Park in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati on August 16

Bystanders look around the scene of a shooting on Chalfonte Place in the Avondale neighborhood of Cincinnati on Sunday, August 16

Police tape blocks off the front entrance of the Chalfonte Plaza apartment building at the scene of a shooting Chalfonte Place in the Avondale neighborhood of Cincinnati on August 16

He added: ‘Of course, we should always be willing to adjust these decisions as we gather more evidence as to what factors lead to less or more loss of life.’

The governor has said: ‘They have described unintended consequences where people leave the bar because people can’t drink there anymore and they go off to a park or someplace else. And we understand that.

But clearly the majority of mayors in the state by far believe just the opposite.’