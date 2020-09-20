CIPM-ACCA partnership will make HR professionals better business leaders — Akisanya

Some officials of the professional bodies at the ceremony.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Vice-President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, of Nigeria, Mrs. Titilayo Akisanya, has lauded the recent collaboration between the institute and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, ACCA, Nigeria.

CIPM, a body of human resources, HR, professionals in Nigeria, signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with ACCA, a body of professional accountants, in Ikeja, Lagos, last Wednesday.

Akisanya, who spoke to newsmen after the event, said she was optimistic that the cross-pollination of the two professions in building capacity and capability, would unleash well-rounded business professionals in the market in Nigeria, in West Africa and in Africa as a whole.

“This signing, which I have called a marriage, is really significant. What it really means is, HR professionals understanding finance and accounting as it is known in today’s world, will be better business leaders and business managers,” said Akisanya.

“They will understand how the various businesses make money and how they can utilise and appropriate those monies in a meaningful way to enrich the personnel within the organisation.”

Akisanya went on to add that the collaboration would help drive engagement levels as it is about connecting with the head, the heart and the mind, so that productivity can increase.

On his part, the Head of ACCA Nigeria, Mr. Tom Isibor reiterated that the MoU signing was not a photo-op, but a deliberate effort to impart both professional bodies meaningfully.

“I’m super excited. The collaboration portends a lot of opportunities for members of both organisations in terms of capacity and capability development,” said Isibor.

“In today’s world where members need skilling and re-skilling to be relevant, we believe that this partnership has the potential to deliver that.”

Also present at the MoU signing were the Registrar/CEO of CIPM, Mrs. Busola Alofe; the Chairperson, advisory committee of ACCA Nigeria, Mr. Babajide Ibironke; HR business partner, Africa and Emerging Markets of ACCA, Ms. Nneka Idan; and few other top members from the two professional bodies.

