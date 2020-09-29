CITN enhances practitioners’ skills for successful tax practice

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has canvassed the knowledge, skills, and expertise of practitioners and other stakeholders for a successful tax practice.







The Institute noted that aside from the need for a technical grasp of taxation, which is its core competence as tax professionals; there was also the need to acquire other important skills germane to having a thriving practice.







President and Chairman of Council, Gladys Simplice, at a workshop organised by the Institute, themed “Understanding Requisite Skills for Tax Practitioners,” said the Council, based on feedback garnered from various regulatory authorities, observed over time, some level of skills gap on how well practitioners behaved in their activities.







She said it had to a large extent impacted negatively on the level of respect and marketability of the members’ practice, particularly at the various tax authorities.







She emphasised setting up and managing successful practices in an evolving tax system and economy, maintaining that professionals who were well-rounded could better surmount prevailing challenges.







“Therefore, we have, as one of the core objectives of this workshop, to assist our members, in navigating around these challenges with the right skills set that can only be acquired through continuous learning such as this platform that we have provided.







“It is equally important for tax practitioners to have a world view of tax issues such that your interactions with the tax administration and clients are not biased, but based on the provisions of the relevant tax laws, regulations, procedures, and processes in force at every point in time.

As a professional Institute, CITN’s primary concern is on the need for professionalism and integrity in the conduct of tax practitioners. These are key to enhancing the level of respect that would be accorded the profession and the Institute,” she said.







The capacity-building workshop focused on three sub-themes – presentation skill, negotiation skill, and client service management.







During a presentation on client service management, Senior Partner, Ascension Consulting Services, Azeez Alatoye, took the participants on strategies to win clients, skills, and qualities of managing clients and talent among others.







On negotiation skills, Leke Olufade, said the survival of professional practice is dependent on the ability to negotiate, stressing the need for more business intelligence, while urging practitioners to maintain a good reputation even as they have the quality of a good negotiator.