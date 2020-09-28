Cleric tasks government on industrial action

Bishop of Egba-Yewa Diocese, Most Reverend Adegbemi Adewale, yesterday, charged the Federal Government to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with a view to averting the planned strike due to the hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

He admonished the government to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians who had been buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and identify with the citizens most of who are still struggling to settle down.

Adewale made the assertion at the Divine Ewulomi Evangelical Church of Christ (C&S) during the 50 years celebration of God’s benevolence to the wife of the General Overseer of the church, Senior Mother-In-Isreal, Oluwatobiloba Akpata.

The cleric stated that if the Federal Government remained adamant and did nothing to avert the strike by engaging organised labour, it would mean that government was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians and was deliberately planning to compound their problems.

“To be realistic, most leaders are not feeling the pains of the hike in pump prices of petroleum products, because they do not buy fuel.

“The president, governors, ministers, commissioners and other top government officials do not buy fuel with their own money and therefore do not feel the pains of most Nigerians. They do not pay bills either as all their expenses are borne by the government with tax payers’ money and other revenues,” he said.

Lamenting the state of the nation, he said there would be nothing to celebrate as Nigeria clocks 60, urging the Federal Government to feel for Nigerians and avoid any situation that would compound their problems.