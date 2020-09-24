Coalition plans sensitisation rallies in six continents

Diaspora coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has assured participants that its October 1 sensitisation rally will be peaceful.

YOV, present in 176 countries in six continents, is the umbrella union of over 300 groups of Yoruba descendants in the world.

It said the self determination rally: ”Oodua Republic” sensitisation campaign would inform the world of happenings in Nigeria.

The group stressed that the rally would be conducted in line with the global template for the fulfilment of its desire as well as liberation of the Yoruba in Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday by YOV’s Director of Communications Zacheaus Somorin, he said “the rally is to sensitise the world on the need to liberate Yoruba race from bondage. The reason for seeking self determination is to save the nation from impending implosion.

“Nigeria has failed. The country is failing by the day. In Nigeria today, life is of no value. There is insecurity, corruption, nepotism and misgovernance…

Nigerians at home are mostly affected.There is need for us to rise against political enslavement…”

The YOV spokesman noted further that “it is all about our image, it is all about our identity. This ‘forced marriage’ has not been working.”

“Nigeria will be 60 next month and there is nothing to show for it. Nothing, except senseless killings, kidnapping, corruption, election rigging, bad leadership, and others.

‘’So, we need to change the narratives. We need to fight against these lawlessness and huge misappropriation of national fortune,”he said.