College student exposes professor’s email suggesting he ‘take her top and hijab off’

TikTok user @cloudoda shared a screenshot of her teacher’s outrageous reply to her email, which was titled: ‘Regarding homework due on the 18/09’

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:57 EDT, 25 September 2020 | Updated: 18:29 EDT, 25 September 2020

A college student has revealed her professor sent her a sexually-charged email suggesting he ‘take her top and hijab off’ after she messaged him about a homework assignment.

In a recent video, TikTok user @cloudoda shared a screenshot of her teacher’s outrageous reply to her email, which was titled: ‘Regarding homework due on the 18/09.’

The professor simply wrote back: ‘*Starts to take your top and hijab off*’ — without any explanation or context.

Scroll down for video

Say what? ikTok user @cloudoda shared a screenshot of her teacher’s outrageous reply to her email, which was titled: ‘Regarding homework due on the 18/09’

Inappropriate: The professor wrote back: ‘*Starts to take your top and hijab off*’ — without context. She also shared his follow-up in which he asked her to ‘delete’ his previous message

In the video, @cloudoda is standing in front of the email with a confused expression on her face, and an audio clip of women chanting in Spanish is playing in the background.

She also shared a screenshot of his equally bizarre follow-up email suggesting the inappropriate message wasn’t actually meant for her.

The professor offered her an apology, but he also asked her to delete the incriminating email.

Huh? The professor suggested that the original email wasn’t meant for her, saying it was an ‘honest mistake’

‘Please ignore and delete that last email I sent you, it was an honest mistake and I’m truly beyond sorry,’ he wrote. ‘I will get back to you with your questions about the homework as soon as possible.’

‘HELP,’ she captioned the TikTok, which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

A number of TikTok users were admittedly confused as to why he was writing the message in the first place if he didn’t mean to send it to her.

‘Wait…was he writing fanfiction about u?’ one person asked, while another added: ‘WHAT IN THE WATTPAD.’

Thoughts: The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times, and commenters insisted she should press charges, blackmail him, or both

‘Why would he event send this by accident,’ another wrote. ‘I don’t understand.’

A majority of commenters insisted that she press charges, blackmail him, or both.

‘GET THAT A+ AND THEN PRESS CHARGES,’ one TikTok user wrote.

‘You realize you can now have ANYTHING you want… Grades, money, cheese on toast. The world is yours and I’m cackling,’ someone else joked.

‘GIRRRRLLLLL GET THE A AND SUE,’ another shared.

DailyMail.com has reached out to @cloudoda.