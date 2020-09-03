World News

Colombia Arrests Venezuelans Tied to Failed Invasion

BOGOTÁ, Colombia—Officials here said Thursday they arrested four Venezuelan nationals for their alleged role in arming and training mercenaries who in May invaded neighboring Venezuela in a failed bid to overthrow authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro.

The arrests are the latest twist in the bizarre saga of the mission dubbed Operation Gideon, which fell apart on the beaches outside Caracas in early May as Venezuelan soldiers quickly detained dozens of would-be raiders on boats, including two former U.S. Special Forces soldiers…

