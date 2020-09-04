Colorado couple shot dead ‘by gunman, 18, who robbed them’

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a couple who were shot during a phony car sale that was arranged online, police say.

Joseph Roland, 39, and his wife Jossline Roland, 40, leave behind five children after they were shot dead by outside an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, while trying to buy an SUV.

The couple were carrying $3,000 in cash to pay for the RAV4 that was advertised by Kyree Brown on app Letgo when he allegedly shot them dead and took the money after meeting them at 11pm on August 14.

Brown has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly admitting to shooting the parents, the Denver Post reported.

Mother and father of five Joseph and Jossline Roland, 39 and 40, (pictured) were shot outside an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, on August 14 during a phony car sale

The couple (above) had arranged to meet Kyree Brown in Southlands Mall car park at 11pm after arranging to a buy a 2017 Toyota Rav4 through online website letgo

Mr Roland, who was operations manager at ABM Industries, agreed to buy a 2017 Toyota Rav4 through letgo, an online website for buying used goods.

He had arranged to meet the seller in Southlands Mall car park with his wife, who was a firm administrator at Dianne Sawaya law offices.

But after arriving, Brown told the couple he brought the wrong car title and asked them to follow him to an apartment on East Cornell Circle.

Brown allegedly pointed a 9mm handgun at Mr Roland while the couple were still in their car and demanded the money.

The car started moving and Brown intentionally shot Mr Roland before accidentally shooting Mrs Roland, the arrest affidavit claims.

Brown allegedly grabbed $3,000 from the car and fled from the scene before trying to burn the car by pouring gasoline on the seats.

Kyree Brown, 18, (above) has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly admitting to the shooting. He was detained on August 27 after a police chase

Aurora Police said that Brown posted the car advert on letgo under a fake name, but used an email account that detectives were able to link him with.

Police added that his mobile number was found through the online goods website.

The phone had pinged towers near the mall, apartment complex and location where the car was burned, near Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue, police said.

The couple died within five minutes of each other after being rushed to hospital, CBS Denver reported.

Brown was detained on August 27 after a short police chase, which ended near 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver.

The Rolands’ devastated family released a statement saying they are ‘in shock and disbelief’ and thanking the Aurora Police Department for apprehending the suspect.

‘The extended family of Joseph and Jossline Roland are still in shock and disbelief about the loss of both Jossline and Joe to a senseless act of violence,’ the statement reads.

‘Joe and Jossline are survived by their five children who are being loved and cared for by the extended family.’

The family statement added: ‘Joe and Jossline are irreplaceable and will be dearly missed. Your continued support, respect for privacy, and prayers are most appreciated in this time of unimaginable loss and grief.’

A fundraiser has been set up by Brittany Southerland to raise funds for the couple’s five children.

It reads: ‘Anyone who knew Joe and Jossline would remember they were always the first to help. They were the best people you could know and their door was always open to friends and family.

‘We would like to raise money for their children. No amount of money can replace what they’ve lost, but maybe we can pull together and provide some financial security for them.’

Dianne Sawaya law firm paid tribute to Jossline in a statement on its website and said her death was an ‘immeasurable loss’.

‘Jossline Roland, the Firm Administrator, firm ‘mom’ and superhero tragically passed away,’ it reads.

‘Jossline was not only the world’s best Firm Administrator, but she was also my friend and right hand. She was my ‘Go-to’ and confidant. She will be missed tremendously by me, the firm, and by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.’

The statement added: ‘Jossline – we love you, we thank you, and may everlasting peace be upon you.’