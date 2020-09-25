Colorado mom pleads not guilty to plotting with QAnon to kidnap son

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Cynthia Abcug, 50, pleaded not guilty on Friday to second-degree kidnapping after she was accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to abduct her son from foster care

A Colorado mother has pleaded not guilty to charges she plotted with supporters of the far-right conspiracy group QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care after he was removed from her custody.

Cynthia Abcug’s lawyer entered the plea to second-degree kidnapping during an online court hearing in Denver on Friday.

The 50-year-old, who has been released from jail, appeared by video too but did not speak during the brief hearing.

Abcug’s request to have her GPS monitor removed was denied and the judge refused to change an order that prevents her from having contact with her two children.

Her son was removed by social workers from their home in Parker, just outside Denver, in January last year and placed into foster care after Abcug was suspected of lying about his health problems.

She also lost custody of her 15-year-old daughter last fall after the girl told her therapist that her mother was working with QAnon supporters to kidnap her brother from foster care.

The daughter’s allegations led to police opening their investigation.

A lawyer who represents children in court proceedings, Christina Brigham, told Judge Patricia Herron on Friday that Abcug was cooperating with social workers in a bid to gain the ability to visit her children.

Brigham said, however, that the GPS monitor was an important part of maintaining the children’s placements because of ‘worry and concer’.

She did not elaborate.

Prosecutors have so far not laid out what Abcug’s role in the alleged kidnapping scheme was.

The vast majority of the evidence presented against her has come from her teen daughter.

The teen has previously admitted to learning to ‘tune out’ her mother and was unable to provide many details about the plot.

She told police that her brother’s foster family had been portray as ‘evil Satan worshippers’ and ‘pedophiles’.

QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy fiction spread largely through the internet, centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the ‘deep state’ and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals

She also told authorities that her mother barely left the house after her brother was removed except to go to meetings with QAnon supporters.

Abcug’s daughter also told authorities that at least two men had come to their house to provide security for them while the alleged kidnapping discussions were underway.

Her mother allegedly told her one of the men was a sniper with a military background.

It is based on cryptic postings by the anonymous ‘Q’ who is purportedly a government insider.

The FBI classified QAnon extremists as a domestic terrorism threat in May last year.

Abcug is scheduled to go on trial February 8, 2021.