Comedian Chris D’Elia is accused of exposing himself to three women

Three more women have come forward accusing Chris D’Elia of sexual misconduct, claiming the comedian exposed himself and masturbated in front of one of them on separate occasions without their consent.

In a report published by CNN on Wednesday, actress Megan Drust claimed D’Elia, 40, pleasured himself in her car after asking for a ride home from a restaurant in 2011.

Drust, who was 26 at the time, said she had considered D’Elia an ‘acquaintance’ and agreed to give him a lift after having dinner in West Hollywood with a mutual friend.

But things took a troubling turn once the pair entered her car, Drust said, as she recalled seeing D’Elia lean against the door and look at her in a ‘really weird way’ while trying to make ‘flirty small talk.’

‘I was very confused because it just didn’t fit the moment,’ Drust told the news station.

‘Then he took down his zipper and asked me to touch him and I said: “What are you doing? No.” And because I wouldn’t touch him, he started to masturbate. I couldn’t believe it.’

Startled and disturbed, Drust said she then exited the car and stood out on the street.

‘I remember saying, “You’re defiling my car.” I didn’t want to make him mad or upset because you’re in survival mode, you know?,’ she said.

She claimed D’Elia then ‘climaxed in his pants’ before zipping them back up and getting out of the car, but continued to make her feel ‘uneasy.’

Drust said she then got back in her car and cried on her way home.

CNN reports Drust had shared details of the encounter with two friends, who corroborated her claims.

In a statement to the news station, D’Elia’s attorney Andrew Brettler denied the allegations saying the comedian ’emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent.’

D’Elia played comedian Joshua ‘Henderson’ Bunter on the Netflix series You. His character is a predatory comedian who likes young girls

A second woman, who did not want to be named, also told the news station D’Elia had allegedly exposed himself to her while she was working as a manager at the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland, where he stayed in March 2018.

The woman, who was 24 at the time, claimed D’Elia had lodged complaint with the overnight desk at the time because his air conditioner wasn’t working.

When she knocked on his door to try to resolve the issue, D’Elia answered the door ‘completely naked’, she claimed.

‘I was surprised, and I was annoyed that I just came all the way up just so he could expose himself to me,’ she told CNN.

The woman said she then turned around and left without saying anything.

In a separate incident in 2015, Laura Vitarelli, who first spoke to the LA Times when allegations against D’Elia first emerged in June, claimed the actor had exposed himself to her and a friend after inviting them to a ‘party’ after one of his shows in West Nyack, New York 2015.

‘He gave us the address and we went,’ Vitarelli said. ‘It turned out to be his hotel.’

Vitarelli, who was 19, said she grew nervous after D’Elia offered to make them drinks and she realized there was ‘no sign of a party at all’.

She claimed he then sat down between them on the couch and ‘started groping us’, – prompting them to come up with an excuse to leave.

In June, another woman Coleen Riley shared this photograph of herself with D’Elia on Twitter in along with screenshots of their emails which his camp say are incomplete. It was taken in 2014 when she was 16 and he was 34

This is the exchange between D’Elia and Riley in November 2014. He asked her to visit him

When Riley shared them on Twitter, she did posted all of the emails apart from D’Elia saying he thought she was 18 and signing off

‘He got up with us and followed us to the door and said, “Are you sure you want to leave?” And he pulled out his penis and it was fully erect,’ she said.

‘It was very uncomfortable for the both of us, and we knew we had to get out of there so we left as fast as we could.’

The claims come about three months after multiple women publicly accused the comedian of trying to engage with them sexually when they were as young as 16.

In June, D’Elia was accused of requesting nude photographs from women, sending lewd texts and pulling out his erect penis in front of others.

Some say he tried to get them to go backstage at his shows when they were underage and that he blackmailed them with illicit photographs they sent.

The women first shared their claims on social media and later provided screenshots of conversations with him to The LA Times.

DailyMail.com later obtained fuller versions of some of the exchanges, including one with Coleen Riley, who he met in 2014 when she was 16.

Riley posted parts of the conversation on Twitter but she did not include his response.

After inviting her to L.A. to ‘make out’, she told him: ‘Chris, I’m 16.’

D’Elia, 40, was dropped by CAA in June after the allegations emerged

He replied: ‘Oh sh**. I thought you were at my [standup] show. Gotta be 18 [to get into that] at least. My bad. Bye.’

One is between D’Elia and Clara Schaller who in June posted a 2012 message in which he said he wanted to have ‘naked sex’ with her.

She said she was 17 at the time. D’Elia’s team shared an email exchange showing that he asked her: ‘How old are you?’

She replied, jokingly, with: ’12’.

He responded: ‘Answerrrrr,’ and she replied: ’24?’

It’s unclear what happened next and whether or not they ever met. Schaller appears to have now deleted her Twitter account and the accusations.

A representative for D’Elia told DailyMail.com at the time: ‘It is important that the public has all of the information to make an informed decision on the coordinated attacks on Chris D’elia.

‘Emails are being publicly circulated, but communications containing crucial messages are intentionally not being shared.

‘These messages help prove that all of Chris’ relationships were both legal and consensual.

‘With the recent wave of numerous Twitter accusations proven false, please reserve judgment until you have all of the information.’

There are other women who say he tried to solicit them for sex when they were underage or without him asking how old they were.

D’Elia had hit out at all of the claims, saying that while he’d been ‘caught up in his lifestyle’, all of his relationships have been consensual and legal.

He was later dropped by his agent at CAA.

He released a statement saying: ‘All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.’

‘That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle.

‘That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.’

The allegations emerged months after the Season 2 premier of hit Netflix show You, where D’Elia played predatory comedian.

Penn Badgley, the star of You, said the claims ‘deeply affected’ him and that he was ‘very troubled’ by them.