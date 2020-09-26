Commercial motorcyclist hangs self, commits suicide in Ibadan

Sarafa Ayuba, a commercial motorcyclist, has hung himself in Ibadan.

Premium Times learnt that Mr Ayuba, a 22-year-old commercial motorcyclist, hung himself in an uncompleted building beside his uncle’s house at Amuloko area in Ibadan on Friday.

The incident occurred in Ona Ara local government area of Ibadan in Oyo State.

Mt Ayuba’s uncle, Kazeem Tijani, who broke the news, said that his nephew left home on Thursday but did not return till he was found in the uncompleted building.

Mr Tijani added that two black plastic bags were seen on the ground with his (Ayuba) pair of sandals also there.

Items found in the bags included a white garment, two types of perfume, a new white singlet, chin chin, and biscuits.

“Ayuba got the motorcycle on hire purchase basis and he was paying the instalments adequately. He was my brother’s son. He was not indebted to anyone and he was not starving at all. He was not married. He has been living with me for the past two to three years.

“He was working with me before he got okada. He was initially a tailor and he was doing fine. We have searched his room but we could not find any note that he could have left; though we could not search his body. I have called our relations in Apomu; they are on their way.”

The public relations officer of the state’s police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted said he was not aware of the incident.

Mr Fadeyi who spoke with Premium Times on Saturday said that he will find out from DPOs in Akanran and Ogbere and noted that attempted suicide is a criminal offence.

He said, “someone has called me but, I said that I have not heard about it. If anyone attempts to kill himself and is caught, he will be arrested because attempted suicide is a criminal offence.

“Attempted murder is a criminal offence. But, I will find out from the DPO in Ogbere or Akanran if they are aware of the incident.”

But the chairperson, Okada Riders Association, Amuloko branch, Oluwatosin James, confirmed the incident.

Mr James described Mr Ayuba’s death as “a rude shock.”

He said, “The news of Ayuba’s death came to us as a rude shock. It is this morning that we heard of the news at the park. He was very reticent and would not fight anybody. Once he did his okada business in the morning, he would go and park and go to his uncle’s shop to assist him.

“Out of N390,000 that he got for the Okada on instalment, only N77,000 that is remaining. There was no issue of threat to him from the person who gave him the okada. In fact, the person is like a brother to him. So, we are confounded over this incident.”