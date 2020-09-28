Daily News

Commission plans building molecular labs in northeast

By
0
Post Views: Visits 20

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has promised to compliment the healthcare system in the northeastern region by building molecular laboratories in the area.

Its Managing-Director, Mohammad Goni Alkali, stated this during a working visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja.

He said the commission had already equipped a molecular laboratory in Bauchi and had since commenced operation with several COVID-19 tests conducted successfully.

“The outbreak of the pandemic in the Northeast has prompted the commission to support the five other remaining states by establishing state-of-the-art molecular laboratories in the fight against the pandemic while also identifying other infectious diseases within the north-eastern sub region,” Alkali said.

‘How to secure markets from cyber risks’

Previous article

More than 30 people queue overnight to secure property in Carlow

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News