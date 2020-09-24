Commissioner, others join ZLP

Osagie Otabor, Akure

A SERVING commissioner on the board of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Chief Ilawole Bisi, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Other APC chieftains who joined the ZLP yesterday were Gbadebo Odimayo, and Nicholas Akinbiola, a former chairman of Irele Local Government.

Odimayo’s defection was said to have been influenced by his former boss, Yemi Tadema Festus, an ex-majority leader in the House of Assembly.

Ilawole resigned his appointment on Wednesday before joining the ZLP.