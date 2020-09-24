Commissioner rates Benue high in education

From Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Benue State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, has said the state ranks among the best in education in Nigeria.

Ityavyar, in an interview at Government House, Makurdi, said Governor Samuel Ortom’s investment in education was yielding results going by the brilliant performance of pupils in competitions.

He said last year, the overall second best student in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) came from Benue State. He added that the state ranked third in the country in Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) conducted yearly by West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

“Benue is one of the best in Nigeria in terms of education. It is common knowledge that whenever students from Benue go on any competition, they are either first, second or third and have never gone beyond that.

“Last year, the overall second best student in Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination came from Benue. In the nation we are number three in terms of performances in the West African Examinations Council, WAEC. That is Benue is the third best in the country,” Ityavyar stated.

He said Ortom had implemented the N18,000 minimum wage for Benue teachers, a development he said served as a major motivation for teachers.

He also said Ortom had emphasised technical education to address unemployment because with technical education, graduates would become self-employed as well as employers.