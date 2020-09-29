‘Conditional cash transfer will reduce poverty’

Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

DELTA State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in the state will complement his administration’s efforts at fighting poverty.

Okowa spoke on Monday at the kick-off ceremony for the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Scheme of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) at Aniocha North Local Government Area’s secretariatin Issele-Uku.

The governor said Delta residents were delighted that the Household Uplifting Programme (HUP), as it is also known, was formally taking off to focus on the poor and vulnerable households in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Pere-Gbe, the governor hailed the Federal Government for the gesture.

He noted that it would help to address extreme poverty, social exclusion and vulnerability.

According to the governor, the Conditional Cash Transfer programme aims to address these economic challenges through the transfer of monetary benefits of N5,000 monthly to the poor and vulnerable households to enable them meet some of their basic needs.

“The formal launching of this laudable programme is indeed a great pleasure for me and a source of joy for us in Delta State.