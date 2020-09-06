Constitution amendment: We agree with Northern Elders Forum

By Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko

Truth, they say, is unpopular. But truth remains the only road to peace and salvation. The constitutional amendment project embarked upon by the National Assembly, aside serving as a conduit pipe to siphon scarce national resources, will not, in all sincerity, serve any useful purpose whatsoever.

The Ekweremadu and Ihedioha constitutional amendment rigmarole is still fresh in our memory and the report is still there. The plan to repeat the same exercise at this time does not make sense one bit, except if someone or a cabal is bent on altering a particular or particular section of the constitution to suit his or their hidden agenda. In that case, such conspirators will only find themselves stoking trouble.

The unitary 1999 Constitution ought to be discarded and replaced with a people’s constitution. The confidence of the people needs to be restored in our constitution, only when the people feel part of the making of the constitution. The military crafted, superintended and supervised the 1999 unitary document that has proven deficient and faulty through practice.

Lovers of Nigeria believe that only a people’s constitution, affirmed at a referendum, can and will move Nigeria forward.

Accordingly, we agree with the Northern Elders Forum that a gathering of committed Patriots is needed at this time, to begin the needful process of drawing up and designing a new people’s constitution that will replace the unitary military constitution of 1999. Such a people’s Constituent Assembly is actually long overdue.

Events in the country confirm our constitution needs an overhaul, not piecemeal amendments. They include a decade-old insurgency in the Northeast that did not go away, but is gradually spreading to other regions; secession agitation in the east that is so deep rooted, yet grossly misunderstood and mishandled; violence and banditry, the kind never experienced before, etc. There are also economic problems that have defied solution; unemployment and hunger reigning all over the land; mistrust and suspicion that have sadly raised regional, ethnic and religious fault lines to frightening levels; loss of faith, anger, poverty and fear for tomorrow, that turned millions of marooned compatriots into gambling and pool betting as the only means of solace and keeping hope alive. These are sad.

In spite of all these dangerous signals, even as oil prices slide down, we regrettably choose to pretend that piecemeal amendment of the contentious 1999 Constitution remains better option to a wholesome reengineering of our union, genuinely addressing our fears and granting every region a sense of belonging that would engender faith and trust in the fatherland, through a new people’s constitution.

The termites that are eating up the foundation of our union are busy at work weakening our union, while we choose to ignore the truth.

Addressing the fears of every constituent part of Nigeria cannot be effectively achieved by constitutional amendment at the National Assembly. Only an opportunity to air their grievances at a conference can assuage their fears and anger at the painful feeling of domination and dichotomy terrifying their souls and their beings. Refusal to allow them express their fears and pains at a Constituent Assembly gives them the impression of a hidden agenda to deny them justice.

Refusal to collate the reports of past national conferences and summon a Constituent Assembly that will save Nigeria, gives the impression of a predetermined and deliberate agenda by the people in power today, to use a rubber stamp National Assembly to create a Nigeria along their whims and caprices. This will certainly be stoutly resisted by sections who feel oppressed and marginalised. A Constituent Assembly will carry everybody along. That is the truth.

Considering these, we stand by the Northern Elders Forum on its position that piecemeal amendment of the constitution is a waste of time and resources and will achieve absolutely nothing. What is needed now is only a Constituent Assembly that would agree on a people’s constitution that would be affirmed at a referendum. Time is running out.