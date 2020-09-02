Controversies Trail Oshiomhole’s Accident, Aide Alleges It Was An Assassination Attempt

An accident involving the campaign convoy of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, occurred while he was on his way to Usen in Ovia SouthWest Local Government Area of Edo State, on Tuesday.

Two policemen lost their lives in the accident which was said to have happened at about 1 pm around the by-pass in Oluku Ovia North-East.

This latest development prompted the candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to call off his rally at Usen.

According to reports, the accident happened when a trailer ran into the travelling campaign convoy hitting the back-up vehicle that the police were riding in.

In a statement, the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, said it was suspending the scheduled campaign to honour the dead.

On behalf of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and the APC, Mayaki condoled with the families of the victims, saying they were not alone in their grief and pledged that the campaign would do everything within its powers to ameliorate their grief.

Similarly, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, condoled with Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu, over the road accident.

Oshiomhole’s Aide Alleges accident was an assassination attempt

In a new development, Oshiomhole’s Meia Aide, Victor Oshioke has described the accident as an assassination attempt.

Oshioke alleged that Oshiomhole’s convoy was driving at a regulated speed limit when a trailer driving in the same direction rammed into the convoy pushing the police back-up into the bush and hitting the vehicle Oshiomhole was riding in.

The statement read in part:

“Some minutes after 12 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, there was a motor accident involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, along Benin Lagos by-pass before Oluku junction. The convoy was headed to Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, where Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was expected to appear at a campaign rally alongside Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 election in the state, when a trailer driving in the same direction veered off its course, hit the back up Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying 7 policemen, forcing it off the road, into the bush and rammed into the Sports Utility Vehicle carrying Comrade Oshiomhole, causing substantial damage.

“We are sad to report that two police personnel in the Toyota Hilux truck lost their lives while two others are in critical condition receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other persons in the convoy, apart from those indicated above did not sustain any injuries.

“It is pertinent to state, without fear of contradiction, that the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was maintaining legal speed limits when this incident occurred. This explains why the trailer, travelling in the same direction over ran the Hilux truck off the road and still hit the SUV carrying Comrade Oshiomhole, causing substantial damage.

“Without prejudice to police investigations, eyewitnesses account of the incident suggest, and we believe rightly too, that this was an assassination attempt, targeting Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“It is painful that innocent policemen performing their legal duties lost their lives in this very unfortunate incident.

“While we pray for the quick recovery of the injured policemen, we extend our condolences to the families of the departed.”

Like this: Like Loading...