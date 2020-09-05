Controversy as Ayade’s man wins senatorial ticket

By Nsa Gill, Calabar

A former chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Stephen Odey has emerged winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Cross River North Senatorial bye-election.

Stephen was obviously the preferred candidate of Governor Ben Ayade.

His victory is however trailed by controversy and protest from a serving member of the Federal House of Representative, Hon. Jerigbe Jerigbe, who was believed to have popular support from other critical stakeholders of the party in the state.

The result announced on Saturday at Ogoja council headquarters where the exercise held saw Stephen polled 450 votes to defeat Jarigbe, who garnered 90 votes.

The chairman of the electoral panel, Hon Olorogun Taleb Tebite, who declared the result, described the process as peaceful and orderly.

One of the officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who observed the primaries, Mr. Amula Timotheus also expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

Ayade expressed satisfaction with conduct of the exercise.

The Governor, who spoke moments after casting his vote, lauded the peaceful atmosphere under which the election was held.

He also commended INEC for playing their observatory role adequately.

Ayade said the election was a family affair as all the candidates are members of the PDP family in the state.

He assured the party will work together in their collective interest to win the general election.

Jerigbe told The Nation on phone the result was unacceptable.

He claimed many delegates were excluded and vowed to take appropriate steps in seeking redress.

Former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Venatius Ikem, said what transpired was not a true reflection of a parry primary because even Hon Jarigbe had to leave when he noticed the irregularities.

Ikem, who was also an automatic delegate from Obudu, alleged some fake delegates were brought in from the back door just as officials from government House and security agents manhandled delegates.