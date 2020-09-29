Convoy Attack: Nigerian Army backs Borno’s resettlement of IDPs

The Nigerian Army says it is fully in support of the ongoing efforts of the Borno State government to relocate and resettle the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state back to their ancestral homes.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Musa, a colonel, described the effort of Governor Babagana Zulum aimed at resettling the IDPs as a commendable and right step in the desired direction.

He said that the Nigerian Army being a patriotic and key agency in the war against terrorism in the North East would ensure the actualisation of the governor’s desire.

According to him, the army hereby declares its unflinching commitment to the relocation of the IDPs to their original abodes.

Mr Musa also disclosed that the Theatre Command had been directed to do all it takes to ensure the successful and seamless relocation of the affected people in the state.

According to him, the relocation of these law-abiding Nigerians to their towns, villages and homes at this stage of the war against insurgency is highly strategic and a decisive political decision.

He said that it was required to actualise both the political and military objectives of the war towards the ultimate end of restoring peace and stability to Borno and the North East region.

“The NA commiserates with the Borno State Governor, families of all the fallen heroes (military, police and civilian victims) as a result of the dastardly act of ambush by BHT group along Monguno – Kross Kauwa Road.

“The NA wishes to once again commend His Excellency Governor Zulum and Borno State Government for this important step and to reassure the nation of its determination and commitment to the successful prosecution of the war on terror in Nigeria.

“The NA urges other stakeholders in this endeavour to join hands and redouble their efforts towards restoring peace to our dear fatherland Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

In a related development, Governor Zulum has met with families of police officers and members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) killed by insurgents in an ambush on Friday in Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several security personnel were killed with some injured when the governor’s backup convoy was attacked along Baga – Monguno road.

A statement by his spokesperson, Isa Gusau, said Mr Zulum had on Monday met with the bereaved family of the fallen policemen at the police headquarters in Maiduguri where he promised to assist the affected families.

Mr Zulum said he was purposely there to sympathise and condole with brothers, sisters and the families of the deceased policemen.

“It is very unfortunate that the incident happened. May Almighty God in his infinite mercy forgive and reward them for their sacrifices and may God grant you the strength to bear the fortitude of this huge loss that is for all of us.

“It is so sad, looking at what happened. It is quite unfortunate and I am pained by that incident.

“However, those men died as heroes, as patriots and as people that have brought honour to their families even though we never wished that it happened.

“Insha’ Allah, we shall do everything possible to support the families. The education of their children is very important in addition to the support for their means of livelihood.

“I want to once again sympathise with the families on behalf of the grateful people of Borno State.

“I condole with the Borno State Police Command, the CP, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and entire Nigerians over the sad moment,” Mr Zulum was quoted as saying.

The governor was also at the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri where he consoled those injured in the incident.

While at the hospital, the Medical Director, Laraba Bello, said that eight injured persons were brought to the hospital on Sunday, made up of a policeman and seven CJTF members, and so far five had been treated and discharged while the remaining three were responding to treatment.

(NAN)