Corgi owner uses lockdown to teach his pet dog Lilo how to do amazing basketball trick shots

By Clare Mccarthy For Mailonline

Published: 10:20 EDT, 23 September 2020 | Updated: 10:39 EDT, 23 September 2020

Meet Lilo the adorable corgi with a unique talent – for throwing basketball trick shots!

Five-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Lilo, developed her talent over lockdown by taking out the energy she would usually get from socialising with other dogs, on balloons.

Owner Denny Ku, 29, of Houston, Texas noticed the motion of Lilo hitting the balloons was similar to that of shooting a basketball and soon began teaching her ‘trick shots’.

Lilo, a five-year-old Corgi, has a unique talent for scoring basketball shots which she developed over lockdown

Proud owner Denny films and publishes her amazing trick shots on the Instagram page Aircorg.

His talented little fluffball is now gaining a lot of attention with over 8,000 followers and featuring on Good Morning America and Sports Illustrated.

The footage shows Lilo’s incredible feats, some of which are dedicated to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Denny said: ‘I think because of the pandemic. Lilo wasn’t getting out all her energy from fetch alone.

‘She used to go to daycare or chase the neighbours kid’s dogs daily, but with social distancing it was pretty rough on her social time.

Proud owner Denny Ku, 29, from Houston, Texas began training her to shoot with a basketball. Pictured, Denny leaps in the air to celebrate one of Lilo’s incredible shots

A video compilation shows off some of Lilo’s best tricks as she hits the basketball towards different targets

‘So I think one day she took out her energy on a bunch of balloons and we saw the motion of hitting the balloon was similar to shooting a basketball and thought we give it a shot.

‘We taught Lilo her trick shots ourselves. It’s her favourite activity by far. Right when we get off work, she runs to the ball and lays there ready to go!

‘Some of Lilo’s hardest trick shots were the Balcony Shot – she made it from the second story, The Off the Fan shot – where she hit it up to the fan and it bounced off three walls to go in, and the shot where it went into the basket down the stairs and into another basket.

Some of Lilo’s tricks are dedicated to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, whose nickname was ‘The Black Mamba’

‘If I could sum of everyone’s reaction it be the *shocked face* emoji or the head explosion one.

‘I hope everyone’s reactions are similar to the ones I show in my videos. These shots are tough and every basket that goes in feels like a game-winner.

‘Right now there are no competitions for this, but she has been featured in some amazing channels such as Good Morning America.

‘Lilo honestly keeps me young. She acts like a puppy still at age five. She never runs out of energy.

‘I have to chug probably three cups of coffee just to keep up with her energy level.

‘She’s definitely the Alpha Leader of this household. My wife and I are just her biggest fans.’