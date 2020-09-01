Coronavirus Has Indians Selling the Family Gold

NEW DELHI—Investors across the globe are hoarding gold in the Covid-19 pandemic. In normally gold-obsessed India, there’s a glut, as struggling families stop buying and start hocking jewelry.

International investors have lifted the price of gold to all-time highs this year, trying to get their hands on more gold coins, bars and exchange-traded funds. Many are seeking shelter in the commodity from the storm of coronavirus and geopolitical concerns, such as the U.S.-China relationship to November’s U.S. presidential election.

At the same time, jewelry demand in India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold behind China, plunged by 74% in the three months through June, according to the World Gold Council. That’s 124 metric tons less gold jewelry than a year earlier—about as much gold as the U.S. buys in a year.

A nationwide lockdown and fear of the pandemic has meant fewer Indians are visiting jewelry stores and holding weddings, which are the main sources of gold demand, say industry officials and jewelry store owners. The coronavirus crisis has also squeezed employment, incomes and small businesses, forcing many Indians to sell gold or borrow against it.

In July, Delhi resident Jasmine Nair had to sell her family gold—including the gold bangles her mother gave her for her wedding—when the family’s cash ran out at the same time as they had to pay for the construction of their new home.