Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Toll passes one million –



By 1100 GMT Monday, the coronavirus had claimed 1,002,036 victims, according to an AFP tally collected from official sources.

The United States has the highest death toll with more than 204,762 fatalities, followed by Brazil (141,741), India (95,542), Mexico (76,430), and Britain (41,988).

– India six million cases –



India reports its six millionth case and surges closer to the United States as the most-infected nation.

The vast country of some 1.3 billion people has some 6.1 million cases, against the United States’ 7.1 million, but has a much lower death rate than other worst-hit nations.

– Merkel ‘concerned’ –



Chancellor Angela Merkel is “deeply concerned” about sharply rising new coronavirus infections in Germany, her spokesman says, adding that daily cases could increase almost tenfold by Christmas.

– Government warns Madrid –



Spain’s government says it “is prepared to do whatever is necessary” if the Madrid region fails to move decisively to slow the uncontrolled spread of coronavirus infections there.

– Kenya eases restrictions –



Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta allows bars to reopen and restaurants to sell alcohol again as the rate of new coronavirus infections slowly declines there, but stops short of reopening classrooms after the 2020 school year was abandoned.

– First cruise ship in Greece hit –



A dozen crew members on the first cruise ship to dock in Greece after the coronavirus lockdown test positive, the Greek coastguard says. The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6 operated by German travel giant TUI has 922 passengers on board.

– Virtual G20 summit –



Saudi Arabia says it will hold the next G20 summit virtually on November 21-22 instead of having leaders of the world’s richest nations converge on Riyadh as planned before the coronavirus crisis.

– Olympic torch relay set –



The Tokyo 2020 torch relay, which was put on hold when the Olympics were delayed until next year over the coronavirus, will start on March 25 from Japan’s Fukushima region, organisers say. The flame, lit in Greece, is currently on display in Tokyo.

