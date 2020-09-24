Coronavirus: Nigeria records 111 new infections, two deaths

The total coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 57,724 after 111 new cases were recorded in the country on Wednesday.

While there are still about 7,637 active cases in Nigeria, 48,985 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged across the 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

However, the death toll from the virus rose to 1,102 after two deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

These were contained in an update by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, on Wednesday night.

The 111 new cases were found in the following states:

Lagos-31

Gombe-18

Kaduna-18

FCT-15

Rivers-14

Imo-3

Kwara-3

Oyo-3

Bayelsa-2

Ogun-2

Edo-1

Osun-1

Nigeria is yet to record a daily infection tally above 300 in over a month now.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease with over 19,000 cases since the country recorded its index case in February.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Over 1.3 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.

Globally, over 32 million people have been infected and about 980,340 deaths recorded.

Related