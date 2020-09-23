Coronavirus: Nigeria records 176 new infections, zero new deaths

The total coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 57,613 after 176 new cases were recorded in the nation in the last 24 hours.

While there are still about 7, 500 active cases in Nigeria, 48,836 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged across the 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

However, the death toll from the virus remains 1,100 after zero death was recorded on Tuesday. Two fatalities were recorded on Monday taking the tally to the latest figure.

These were contained in an update by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, on Tuesday night.

About 10 per cent of the total cases in Nigeria are below the age of 19 years, according to the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, indicating that “even though adults, especially those 60 years and above are more vulnerable, complications do occur in all age groups”.

The 196 new cases were found in the following 14 states:

Lagos-73

Plateau-50



FCT-17



Rivers-8



Ondo-6



Niger-5



Ogun-5



Edo-3



Kaduna-3



Oyo-2



Bauchi-1



Bayelsa-1



Delta-1



Nasarawa-1

Nigeria is yet to record a daily infection tally above 300 in more than a month now.

Lagos had the highest number of new cases with 73 infections on Wednesday. The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 19,000 infections.

Abuja and Plateau followed with 17 and 50 cases respectively.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Over 1.3 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.

