Coronavirus: Nigeria records 19 new deaths as daily infections reduce

On a night Nigeria recorded its lowest coronavirus infections in nearly five months, the country also had a significant increase in the death toll from the virus.

While 125 cases were found in the last 24 hours, the lowest since mid-April, about 19 more deaths were also recorded.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.

The latest daily figure, which brings the total number of infections in the country to 54,588, means that for more than a week, cases have fallen below 300 daily.

The data also suggested that Africa’s most populous nation may be flattening the COVID-19 pandemic curve, although concerns are still rife over the slight uptick in fatalities as well as the rise in community transmissions.

However, the decline in the number of reported cases comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says sample collection for COVID-19 in the country declined in August.

The 19 deaths recorded on Thursday takes the total to 1, 048. 10 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 13 states:

Lagos-42

FCT-25

Katsina-14

Kaduna-11

Kwara-8

Ondo-7

Delta-4

Anambra-3

Oyo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Osun-2

Cross River-1.

Lagos had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 42 infections.

The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 18,000 infections.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with over 5,000 cases.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 54,588 infections so far, 42,627 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

The country has, however, improved a bit in its testing regime. More than 400,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Over 1.2 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.