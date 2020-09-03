Coronavirus: Nigeria records 216 new cases

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 216 COVID-19 cases.

The latest figure means Nigeria is yet to record higher than 300 cases in a day in almost two weeks.

The tally of about 1,822 cases last week was also the lowest in the past three months in the country.

Total infections in Nigeria now stand at 54,463.

The latest figures were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 16 states: “Plateau-59 Rivers-27Abia-22 Lagos-20 Oyo-18 Enugu-17Kaduna-11FCT-11Ogun-10 Ebonyi-4 Osun-4 Ekiti-4 Delta-3 Edo-3 Akwa Ibom-2 Bauchi-1.”

For the past one week, Plateau has had the highest number of new cases with 59 infections on Wednesday. Rivers and Abia followed with 27 and 22 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Lagos remains Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 18,000 infections.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with a total of over 5,000 cases.

The number of deaths from the virus has also been low.

Four deaths were recorded on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,027.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 54,000 infections so far, 42,439 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Over 1.2 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.