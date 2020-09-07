Coronavirus: Nigeria records lowest daily figure in five months

The 100 official COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities on Sunday is the country’s lowest daily figure in at least five months.

The new cases were reported from 10 states only: Lagos-39 FCT-22 Kaduna-19 Oyo-7 Ebonyi-6 Edo-3 Katsina-1 Ekiti-1 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1.

This has taken the total number of infections in the country to over 55,000, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night.

For about two weeks, Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300, indicating a slowing of the disease in the country.

Sunday’s figure also represents a decline of about 40 per cent from the 745, Nigeria’s highest daily infections, which was reported in late June.

Meanwhile, health experts are cautious whether the low figures being reported of late were due to the decline in the rates of testing across the country.

Collection of samples declined grossly in at least six states across the country in August, the NCDC had reported.

The number of deaths from the virus has also been low.

Three deaths were recorded on Saturday, dragging the total number of deaths from the virus to 1, 057.

The latest update came barely 24 hours after the country allowed its first international flight since March when President Muhammadu Buhari closed the nation’s skies amid surging coronavirus infections in Europe and Asia.

President Buhari is billed to depart Abuja for Niger Republic on Monday to participate in the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government where he will present a special report on COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 55,005 infections so far, 43,013 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria has now tested more than 420,000 of its 200 million people.