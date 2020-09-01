Coronavirus US: Cases plateau at 41k despite Midwest uptick

New coronavirus cases across the United States now appear to be plateauing after a rapid decline last month as some Midwestern states start to experience rising infections.

The country, which has now surpassed 6 million infections, has been averaging about 41,000 new COVID-19 cases per day for the past week.

It comes after infections started rapidly declining in late July when daily cases peaked at an average of more than 66,600 after surging in states across the Sunbelt.

Cases experienced another steep decline in mid-August before showing signs of a plateau last week.

Still, new infections are the lowest they have been since late June and have been declining nationally for six straight weeks now.

Deaths have slowly been declining and are currently averaging at 914 fatalities per day. More than 183,500 Americans have now died from COVID-19.

Deaths, which had been plateauing nationally for about three weeks before dropping, are a lagging indicator and can potentially rise several weeks after new cases start to decline.

While still high, the current daily death rate in the US remains below levels seen in April when an average of 2,000 people were dying per day from COVID-19.

In the last week, several Midwestern states have seen an uptick in cases – some of which have been linked to the reopening of colleges and others stemming from South Dakota’s annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of COVID-19 data.

Iowa leads the nation with cases rising by more than 8,000, or 116 percent, in the week ending August 30.

At the same time, positive test rates in Iowa shot up to 24 percent from 13 percent the prior week.

Many of the new cases in Iowa are in the counties that are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, which are holding some in-person classes.

Colleges and universities around the country have seen outbreaks after students returned to campus, which has forced some of them to switch to online-only learning.

Iowa reported a record single day spike of more than 1,500 cases last Thursday.

In South Dakota, cases increased by 2,000, or 104 percent, in the last week. The state drew more than 365,000 to the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis from August 7 to 16.

The South Dakota health department has said 105 cases have been traced to the event so far.

The steep decline in national cases that had been seen over the last month was due mainly to the significant drop off in the hotspot states of California, Arizona, Florida and Texas after infections peaked there in mid-July.

The hotspot states, as well as others with high infections rates across the country, all implemented mitigation measures around July in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Of the hotspot states driving down the national infection rate, California and Texas implemented statewide mask mandates when out in public.

In the absence of statewide orders, some Florida and Arizona counties have required residents to wear masks.

All four hotspot states shut down bars and all but Florida also forced gyms to close.

More than eight months into the pandemic, the number of people being tested for COVID-19 has fallen in recent weeks.

Many health officials and at least 33 states have rejected the new COVID-19 testing guidance issued by the Trump administration last week that said those exposed to the virus and without symptoms may not need testing.

Public health officials believe the United States needs to test more frequently to find asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers to slow the spread of the disease.

While the US has the most recorded infections in the world, it ranks tenth based on cases per capita, with Brazil, Peru and Chile having higher rates of infection.

The US also has the most deaths in the world at nearly 183,000 and ranks 11th for deaths per capita, exceeded by Sweden, Brazil, Italy, Chile, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Peru.

