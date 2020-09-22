Coronavirus: WHO reports highest weekly increment of nearly 2m cases globally

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a record number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus registered across the world over the past week – almost two million infections.

This marks the highest number in a single week so far.

“From Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, there were almost two million new cases of COVID-19, which represents a six per cent increase compared to the previous week.

“And this the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic.

“During the same period, there was a 10 per cent decrease in the number of deaths, with 36,764 deaths reported in the past seven days,’’ the WHO said in a situation report late on Monday.

In particular, an increase in the weekly case incidence rate was reported across all regions in the last seven days, except for Africa.

The two Americas remaining the worst-hit areas and accounting for more than 38 per cent of all new cases reported over the past week.

Meanwhile, Europe showed the greatest increment in the number of fatalities in the past week, with a 27 per cent increase compared to the previous week.

Vanguard