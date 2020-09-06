Corpse Of 36-Year-Old Woman Exhumed In Delta

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Faleye Olayele, speaks on the murder of a 36-year-old woman in Delta State.

The body of a 36-year-old woman has been found buried in a shallow grave close to an apartment within the Government Reserved Area of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The lady identified as Obiageli Onakanse was allegedly murdered and buried by her neighbour and gate-man.

Upon investigations, after she was declared missing two weeks ago, her body has been exhumed with inflicted head injuries and several machetes cut all over her corpse.

Briefing Channels Television, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Faleye Olayele, commended the Divisional Police Officer for arresting the suspects.

He, however, revealed that the police authorities will unravel the real circumstances behind the murder of the victim.

The police boss explained that the suspect initially failed to confess to the crime but he later admitted to his deed on September 3.

“He later confessed to the crime after the DPO has done a lot of job on him. Then he led the policemen to this building here.

“From this building, the DPO and his detectives deed a good job and they were able to discover a shallow grave where the security man killed and buried that woman in the shallow grave,” he said.

Olaleye who led Channels Television to the apartment where the victim lived before being murdered, had just her and one Nonso Ekene as tenants.

The police chief revealed that both Ekene and the security man have been arrested in a bid to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome killing.