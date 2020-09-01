Council gives transformers to five communities

By Tajudeen Adebanjo and Muinat Ajibade

Five communities in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State have been lit up following the presentation of 500KVA transformers to them.

The transformers were distributed to Tedi, Oseni, Sowemimo, Sabo and Jakande Estate communities by the council Chairman, Rasulu Idowu, while commemorating his third anniversary in office.

The event featured inauguration of office complex, unveiling of fisherman’s statue at Costain/Arogundigbe junction and inauguration of Oseni/Oduntan Street.

The council boss said the projects were meant to improve the living standard of the people.

He said his administration focused on completion of the projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the council.

“The administration was still able to execute projects despite the 30 per cent reduction in the statutory allocation and IGR,” Idowu said.

He said other projects that were not executed this year would be the first priority next year.

The council chairman said there were ongoing projects such as the road construction at Mapowu Street, adding that arrangements had been concluded with a contractor to begin the building of Onireke-Tedi Road at the boundary with Oriade Local Council Development Area.

He said the fisherman’s statue was significant because fishing, mat weaving and trading were the major occupation of the people of Ojo town.

He urged the residents to own the projects.

Idowu said his administration had delivered projects to fulfil his promises.