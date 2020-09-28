Couple, 2 others exhume, decapitate corpse in Ogun

The supects

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command, last Thursday, arrested four persons for being in possession of a human skull, with they got from a corpse they exhumed.

The suspects, identified as Muyideen Tolubi, Niyi Folorunso, Sonubi Taiwo and Remilekun Folorunso, were arrested following information from Odogbolu Division that some people were digging a grave.

It was reported that the aim was to remove the already buried corpse, and the dead (corpse they exhumed) was not in any way related to the invaders.

Sequel to the report, the DPO Odogbolu division, CSP Afolabi Yusuf, led his detectives to the scene but the suspects had already removed the head of the corpse and left.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers operating in military camouflage

The police then embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which led to the arrest of the couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso, as well as Muyideen Tolubi.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said three of the suspects confessed being the persons that dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse.

They later took detectives to Ikenne, where the fourth person who asked them to bring the head for ritual purpose was apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for further investigation and prosecution.

VANGUARD