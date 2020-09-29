Couple arrested with human skull in Ogun

Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

OPERATIVES of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested four persons, including a couple, for being in possession of a human skull.

The suspects Muyideen Tolubi, Niyi Folorunso, Sonubi Taiwo and Remilekun Folorunso (female) were arrested on Thursday last week.

It was learnt that the police attached to the Odogbolu division got a tip-off that some people were digging a grave for the purpose of stealing a buried body that was not in anyway related to them.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, stated that when the Divisional Police Officer, Odogbolu division, Afolabi Yusuf, led detectives to the scene, the suspects had already severed the head of the body and taken it away.