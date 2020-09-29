Couple, two others arrested with human skull in Ogun

A couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso, have been arrested alongside two others for allegedly cutting off a human skull from a grave in the Odogbolu area of Ogun State.

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command said the suspects were arrested on Thursday “for unlawfully being in possession of human skulls.”

The other suspects were identified as Muyideen Tolubi and Sonubi Taiwo. They were arrested following information received by the police that they were “digging a grave with the aim of removing an already buried corpse, which was not in any way related to them.”

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told newsmen that the DPO at Odogbolu, CSP Afolabi Yusuf, led detectives to the scene but the suspects had already severed the head from the corpse and left.

Oyeyemi said the police thereafter “embarked on an intelligence-based investigation, leading to the arrest of the couple as well as Muyideen Tolubi.

“Three of them confessed to being the persons that dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse. They later took detectives to Ikenne where the fourth person who asked them to bring the head for the ritual purpose was apprehended,” he revealed.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed the transfer of the suspects to the State CIID at Eleweran, Abeokuta for investigations and possible prosecution.