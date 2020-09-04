Court again remands Ibadan serial killer over death of woman

• Cop beater, Lawal Segun lands in court in Osun

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan has ordered that Sunday Shodipe, an alleged serial killer, be remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre for killing one Funmilayo Oladeji in Akinyele, Ibadan.

Shodipe had earlier confessed to the killing of five persons, including Barakat, a student of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Shodipe, a resident of Akinyele area, was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

The Senior Magistrate, Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take his plea, ordered him to be remanded at the correctional centre pending advice from the state ministry of justice. She adjourned the case till October 26, for mention.

The prosecutor, Salewa Ahmed, told the court that Shodipe, on August 13, at about 2:30p.m. in Moniya area of Akinyele Local Government Area, allegedly caused the death of Oladeji, aged 45, by hitting her with a plank on her forehead.

Ahmed said that the offence contravenes section 316 and is punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The accused was arrested alongside others and remanded at a police station after his earlier arraignment.He, however, escaped from custody and killed another woman on the same day, before he was re-arrested and re-arraigned.

MEANWHILE, officers in Osun State Police Command yesterday arraigned a 23-year-old man, Lawal Segun, before Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating a police inspector on duty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 31 at about 3:15p.m. at Parakin Junction, Mayfair in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant assaulted Insp. Akinpelu Olaoluwa while he was performing his duty, hitting the police officer with a fist and blows in the chest. He added that the defendant also resisted arrest when he was invited to the police station by policemen, Insp. Morakinyo Joel and PC Dada Abiodun.

According to him, the defendant unlawfully damaged the wristwatch of one Sunday Michael, valued at N10,000 and inflicted injury on him. The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 145, 355, 356 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of assault, damaging and resistance brought against him.



The defense counsel, Mr J.O. Amole, pleaded for the bail of the defendant on liberal terms, promising that his client would not jump bail.Magistrate A.A. Ayeni adjourned the case till October 15 for hearing.

