Court Dismisses Mailafia’s Application Seeking To Stop Police Invitation

File photo of former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia briefing newsmen after his release from the DSS custody on August 12, 2020.

A High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has dismissed the application filed by ex-deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, challenging the invitation by the police.

Justice Arum Ashoms in his ruling on Tuesday dismissed the application for lack of merit and in its entirety.

He ruled that the police has the constitutional powers to investigate and invite citizens to investigate allegations especially as it bothers on security issues.

The ten applications were dismissed on the grounds that the police is saddled with the responsibility of prevention and detection of crime, apprehension of offenders, the preservation of law and order as well as the protection of lives and property and due enforcement of all laws and regulations by virtue of section four of the Police Act.

Mailafia had earlier approached a High Court of Justice in Plateau State for the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing as well as challenging the invitation by the police on a matter that is being investigated by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

This was after the police sent him an invitation following his appearance before the Department of State Services (DSS) over his comments on the security situation in the country while featuring on a radio programme.