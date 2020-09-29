Court dismisses Mailafia’s application to stop Police from investigating him

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A Plateau State High Court has dismissed the application of Dr. Obadiah Mailafia who sought to stop the Nigeria Police Force through the Force Criminal Investigations Department from investigating him in a matter which is also being investigated by the Department of State Security, DSS.

Ruling on the application on Tuesday, Justice Arum Ashom of High Court 5, Jos dismissed the application for lacking in merit.

The Police said they are “investigating a case in which your name featured prominently,” but upon receiving a letter of invitation, Mailafia’s legal team led by Pius Akubo SAN approached the court seeking a judicial pronouncement on the letter as they described the invitation as an intimidation, harassment, persecution and witch hunt.

It would be recalled that Dr. Mailafia in a radio interview in Lagos on 9th August, 2020, made some allegations which bordered on internal security, alleging that a sitting Governor in one is of the States in the north was a commander of Boko Haram.

Justice Ashom noted that the Police also have the right to investigate Mailafia even though the DSS is doing same.

