Court Jails Internet Fraudster Six Months

A file photo of the EFCC logo.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has secured the conviction and sentencing of one Oluwasegun Idowu Imole, an internet fraudster, to six months imprisonment before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The convict was arrested, following an intelligence report received by the Commission about the activities of some young boys in the Ikorodu area of Lagos who were living flamboyantly without any known means of livelihood.

Investigation revealed that he was involved in a love scam and used fake identities to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He was subsequently arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents containing false pretense, an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, use of false document and impersonation.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Consequently, the prosecution counsel, Joy Amahian and Okezie Chineye reviewed the facts of the matter and urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Dada convicted the defendant and sentenced him to six months imprisonment from September 2, 2020, with an option of N250,000.00 fine.