Court Jails Three Internet Fraudsters

File photo

The Sokoto State High Court, Sokoto has convicted and sentenced the trio of Chima Nweke, Ubaka Kanayo David and Glory Arohia to prison for fraud.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the convicts were prosecuted by the Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a one-count separate charge of cheating and conspiracy to which they pleaded guilty.

Following their plea, prosecuting counsels, comprising S. H. Sa’ad, Musa Mela Gwani and Habila Jonathan asked the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, while defence counsel, A. M. Lukman, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as his clients have become remorseful.

Justice M. S. Sifawa convicted and sentenced Nweke to 10 years imprisonment with N200,000 option of fine.

The convict is also to restitute the sum of N3,500,000 to his victim through the Asset Forfeiture Directorate of the EFCC and the FBI liaison at USA Consulate, Lagos.

The judge ordered Nweke to forfeit his Hyundai SUV Xi 35 model to the Federal Government.

Similarly, David was handed one year imprisonment with N25,000 option of fine and forfeited N350,000 to the Sokoto State Government, while Arohia bagged 10 years imprisonment with N200,000 option of fine.

The convict is also to restitute the sum N626,031 to the victim.