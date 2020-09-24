Court Moves To Stop NLC, TUC Strike Over Electricity And Fuel Hike

The National Industrial Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) their officers, affiliates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday, September 28, 2020; The Nation reports.

The NLC recently announced its plans to embark on a nationwide strike to protest the hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff after giving the government a two-week ultimatum.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima said the order was pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on the 28th September 2020 or any other date.

Justice Galadima made the order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

The court also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General Department of State Services (DSS) to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

