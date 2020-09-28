Court Orders Senator Elisha Abbo To Pay N50 Million As Damages For Assaulting Nursing Mother In Sex Toy Shop

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has awarded N50 million in favour of a nursing mother physically assaulted by Senator Elisha Abbo.

A video went viral in 2019, showing Senator Abbo assaulting the woman, identified as Osimibibra Warmate in a sex toy store in Abuja.

The video generated serious outrage online which then intensified when a court in July 2020 dismissed the charges against Senator Abbo.

The magistrate had ruled that the evidence and exhibits tendered to the court did not prove the criminal charges against him, despite a video recording showing the assault and an apology from the senator admitting his wrong.

However, the narrative has now changed as the FCT High Court has now found Senator Elisha Abbo liable for his assault on Osimibibra Warmate and has been ordered to pay 50 million Naira as damages.

This judgement comes after Osimibibra Warmate initiated a civil claim for damages.

The incident

Sen. Abbo was said to have entered a sex toy shop around 6 pm, with three young women to purchase adult toys.

However, shortly after they began shopping for the toys, one of the three girls started throwing up.

She vomited multiple times, prompting the shop owner to remark that the woman should have vomited outside and not inside her shop.

Abbo, who was said to be agitated by the sudden illness of the girl, was said to have accused the shop owner of poisoning the store’s air conditioner.

The shop owner’s argument that if the air conditioner had been contaminated others in the shop would have also taken ill was said to have angered Abbo, and the two began exchanging words over the matter.

The senator was said to have called a policeman who he then ordered to arrest the shop owner.

The shop owner quickly called her father to inform him that Abbo had called police over the matter and that she was about to be taken away.

The shop owner’s friend who had been standing nearby tried to intervene by pleading with the second man to take things easy but was slapped repeatedly by Sen. Abbo.

Watch the viral video here:

