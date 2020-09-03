Court remands alleged serial killer in Ibadan

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ibadan, has remanded one Sunday Shodipe, 19, at Abolongo Correctional Centre over the alleged killing of one Funmilayo Oladeji in Akinyele, Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Shodipe, a resident of Akinyele area, Ibadan, was charged with one – count charge of murder.

The Senior Magistrate, Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take his plea, ordered him to be remanded at the correctional centre, pending advice from the state ministry of justice.

She adjourned the case till Oct. 26, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Salewa Ahmed, told the court that Mr Shodipe on Aug. 13, at about 2:30 p.m in Moniya area of Akinyele Local Government Area(LGA), allegedly caused the death of Oladeji, 45, by allegedly hitting her with a plank on her forehead.

Mr Ahmed said that the offence contravenes section 316 and is punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Mr Shodipe had earlier confessed to the killing of five persons, including Barakat, a student of Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, Ibadan,

The accused was apprehended with others and remanded at a police station where he escaped from custody and to cause the death of the woman on the same day of his escape before he was re-arrested and re-arraigned.