Court remands man for butchering three family members in Osun

• Another docked for defiling 11-year-old girl



A 24-year-old technician, Opeyemi Lukman, has been remanded in Ilesha Correctional Centre for allegedly butchering three family members in Osun State.

Lukman, an electrician, was arraigned before an Osun State magistrates’ court sitting in Okuku yesterday on a seven-count charge bordering on murder, attempted escape and others.

The prosecutor, Mr Tajudeen Mustapha, said on July 24, 2020, at about 11:00p.m. at Sekinat area, Inisha, Lukman butchered his customer’s family: Sarah, 57 (wife), Favour Onifade, six, and Toyin, aged 15, and as well stabbed Sarah’s husband, Solomon Tunde Oyeniran, in seven places.

He was said to have stabbed the trio of mother and two children to death after gaining access into their house. The defendant was also alleged to have stabbed Oyediran with intent to kill him. Lukman was said to have armed himself with cutlass, screw pliers, and other dangerous weapons to rob.

He stated that the accused person took his customer’s ATM card and withdrew N300,000 after stabbing them. Mustapha also told the court that the accused person attempted to escape from police custody by damaging a handcuff and cell gate belonging to Nigeria Police Force.

The offences, according to the charge sheets, were contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(2) (A), (B), 319(1), 320, 509, and 451 of the state penal code.

The Magistrate, Busayo Adediwura, who declined the accused plea, remanded him at Ilesa Correctional Centre, while stating that the case file should be duplicated for the Director of the Public Prosecutor’s counsel before adjourning the case till September 21 for the presentation of fact.

MEANWHILE, a Makurdi chief magistrates’ court, presided over by Mr. Victor Kor, yesterday remanded one Sunday Achir, 40, at the Makurdi Correctional Centre for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

At the hearing, the police prosecutor, Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that on June 22, 2020, at about 11:55a.m. at Tse Agberagba, Konshisha Local Government area of Benue State, the girl, of the same address, had gone to assist her grandmother in the market and while on her way back home, fell victim to the defendant.

The defendant, Mr Sunday Achir, held her and dragged her into his room to have carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“During police investigation, the said Sunday Achir was arrested for committing the crime, contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code law of Benue State, 2004,” he said.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction, but the prosecutor informed the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked for another date to enable it prove its case.

In his ruling, the trial magistrate ordered that the accused, who resides in Tse Agberagba, be remanded due to the magnitude of the offence he allegedly committed. He adjourned the case till September 14 for further mention.

