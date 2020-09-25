Court remands man for defiling his 3 daughters

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt Magistrate Court has remanded one Uchenna Tobias for alleged defilement of three minors, all his daughters.

Tobias had been arraigned before the court, after the 38-year-old accused’s wife, Christiana, narrated to Police how her husband has been habitually defiling their nine months, five years and 10 years old daughters since the eldest was two.

Presiding Magistrate, Amaka Amanze, at Thursday’s hearing, also asked the Police to amend the charge against the accused from a case of sexual assault to defilement.

In a related development, management of the Ignatius Ajuru University, Port Harcourt, has suspended a lecturer, Dr Rowland Igwe for alleged sexual harassment of a female student.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Ozo-mekuri Ndimele, in a Facebook post on the development said, “Management has placed Dr Igwe of the Department of Sociology on indefinite suspension on allegation of sexual harassment, undue canal knowledge of a female undergraduate which resulted in her impregnation and other complications.

“The matter has been referred to the Council-Senate Committee on Staff Disciplinary Matters for further investigation”

