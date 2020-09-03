Court remands suspected Ibadan serial killer over another killing

Sunday Shodipe

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, has remanded one Sunday Shodipe, 19, at Abolongo Correctional Centre over alleged killing of one Funmilayo Oladeji in Akinyele, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shodipe, a resident of Akinyele area, Ibadan, was charged with one – count charge of murder.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi who did not take his plea, ordered him to be remanded at the Correctional Centre, pending advice from the state Ministry of Justice.

She adjourned the case till Oct. 26, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Salewa Ahmed told the court that Shodipe on Aug. 13, at about 2:30 p.m in Moniya area of Akinyele Local Government Area(LGA), allegedly caused the death of Oladeji, 45, by allegedly hitting her with a plank on her forehead.

He said the offence contravened section 316 and punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN reports that Shodipe had earlier confessed to the killing of five persons, including Barakat, a student of Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, Ibadan,

The accused was apprehended along with others and remanded at a police station, before he escaped from custody and caused the death of the woman the same day, before he was re- arrested and re- arraigned.