Court restrains NLC,TUC from embarking on planned Sept.28 strike

The National Industrial Court, Abuja on Thursday has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, their officers, affiliates, and privies from embarking on any strike.

The order as granted by the judge, Justice Ibrahim Galadima also restrained the NLC and TUC from stopping work in whatsoever form as planned from Sept.28 or any other subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The Court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Unions, their officers, affiliates, privies or howsoever described from disrupting, restraining, picketing, or preventing the workers or its affiliates or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on Sept. 28, or any other subsequent date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The judge gave the order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sanusi Musa

The Court also granted an order directing the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General Department of State Services to provide protection for the claimants and other Nigerian workers engaged in their legitimate duties.

The court said this will be to protect the claimants and Nigerian workers from any form of harassment, intimidation, and bullying by the officers, agents, or privies of the Unions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice

Vanguard