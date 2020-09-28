Court stops Igbo New Yam festival in Kano

From Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Igbo New Yam Festival (Iwaji 2020) ritual could not hold in Kano on Sunday as scheduled as security officials prevented the organisers from staging the event, following a court order issued by Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu at the weekend.

A Kano High Court had restrained one Ikechukwu Oliver Akpudo from organising, assembling people and celebrating the Iwaji or any other festival that has to do with Igbos living in Kano.

The court directed the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, to ensure Akpudo, other Igbos and the general public comply with the court order.

“Order of interim injunction hereby retrains the defendant (Akpudo), whether by himself, through any of his agents, servants, successors or privies, from presiding over, supervising, convening, assembling, summoning, celebrating, organising and partaking in a New Yam Festival (Iwaji Festival 2020) scheduled to hold on Sunday (yesterday) September 27, 2020.”