Court stops Oyo NULGE planned election

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The National Industrial Court has issued an interim injunction restraining the conduct of the state election and congress of the Oyo State chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The Caretaker Committee had earlier fixed September 22 for its congress and the election of a new executive in the state.

But, Justice N. C. S. Ogbuanya of the Lagos Judicial Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Friday issued the restraining order against the conduct of both the election and the congress pending the hearing and determination of the “Motion of Notice” dated September 15, 2020.

The restraining order was issued based on a case filed by Comrade Hakeem Ojo Oyewo over his “unlawful and unexplained exclusion” as a candidate for the office of the state president in the election.

The court said the restraining order remains valid pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The defendants include Comrade Rufus Babalola Adeyemi, Comrade Lamidi Yunusa, Comrade Wasiu Olanipekun, and Comrade Tosin Ogundiran.

Others are Comrade David Ayelegbe, Comrade Morufu Olapade, Comrade Basirat Abioye, NULGE Oyo State Chapter, and NULGE National headquarters office, Abuja.