Covenant University appoints Williams as Acting Vice- Chancellor

Agency Reporter

The Board of Regents, Covenant University, Ota, has appointed Prof. Akan Williams as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Institution.

Mr. Attat Emmanuel, Information Officer of the Institution, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ota.

“The appointment of Williams was approved on Tuesday, following the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aaron Atayero.

“Williams was born on Feb. 16, 1970, in Calabar, Cross River State, he is a native of Itoko, Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom.

“He is a Fellow of Chemical Society of Nigeria; a former Chairman, Ogun Chapter, Chemical Society of Nigeria; Member, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria; Member, Royal Society of Chemistry and a member American Chemical Society among others,” he said.

(NAN)