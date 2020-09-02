COVID-19 cases pass 25m worldwide

By Sola Ogundipe

More than 25 million people around the world have been infected with COVID-19 and 851,000 have died, while 17.7 million have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Europe is no longer the epicentre of the pandemic but there are significant increases in France and Ukraine, among others.

The number of cases includes more than 6.08 million people in the US, more than 3.86 million in Brazil, and 3.62 million in India, the three most affected countries. On Sunday, India reported the highest single-day rise in cases, passing the record set by the US in July.

In France, the number of new cases hit a new high since mid-March on Friday and has remained high and “worrying” according to local officials.

Spain, the UK, and France remain the nations with the highest overall counts of both infections and COVID-19 deaths.

The rising case numbers are sparking talk of a “second wave” of COVID-19, but the picture is not the same across the whole of Europe.

While several countries are reporting thousands of positive tests per day, there are others such as Slovenia which only reported 31 positive cases on Sunday.

Malta also revealed a very small number, just 15 new positives. But it should be noted that Malta does not count new arrivals who are quarantined, so the true number of people in the country with the virus may be higher.

Nigeria is currently ranked the 50th most affected country in the world and the 2nd most affected in Africa.

On Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria hit 53,865, with 41,513 recoveries and 1,013 deaths. Lagos remains the epicentre with 18,173 confirmed cases, 15228 recoveries, and 202 deaths, followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 5,149 cases, 1,524 recoveries, and 50 deaths. In third place is Oyo State with 3,107 cases, 1,952 recoveries, and 37 deaths.

Vanguard